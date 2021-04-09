Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

WASHIGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-war/missing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House. The black-and-white POW/MIA flag returned atop the president’s residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, which is National Former POW Recognition Day. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the return was “in keeping with the president and first lady’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all those who serve.”