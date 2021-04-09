Biden’s ambitious expansion of long-term care sparks debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has proposed a major expansion of the government’s role in long-term care, but questions are being raised over his use of the low-income Medicaid program and piggybacking the whole idea on an infrastructure bill. Funneling the money through Medicaid would mean leaving out middle-class people with pressing needs of their own. Still, the size of the financial commitment — about 17% of Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal — leaves no doubt he intends to put his mark on long-term care.