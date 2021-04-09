‘Blue wall of silence’ takes hit in Chauvin’s murder trial

Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the blue wall of silence — protection from fellow officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. But that’s not the case with Derek Chauvin, with many colleagues quick to condemn his actions in George Floyd’s death and some even taking the stand against him. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and homicide detective Lt. Richard Zimmerman are among several police officials who have testified against Chauvin’s actions. Fourteen officers signed a critical letter last year. Experts say it’s difficult for even Chauvin’s colleagues to justify what is seen on video of the arrest.