BREAKING: Pfizer requests emergency use authorization to administer COVID-19 vaccine to teens
(WAOW) — Pfizer has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine.
The request is to expand emergency use into adolescents 12-15 years of age. Pending regulatory decision, Pfizer says the hope to make the vaccine available to this age group before the start of the 2021 school year.
In the thread of tweets, Pfizer says they plan to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities worldwide in the coming days.
