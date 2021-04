TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) 40-45 firefighters from eight different agencies responded to a 4:00 p.m. brush fire in Cove Creek on Thursday.

Officials say the wind and geography of the fire with the lack of rain caused the fire to spread.

Crews battled the fire for six hours before it was fully put out.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and being investigated.

