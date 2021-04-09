Central skates past Tazewell, Narrows remains unbeaten in VHSL playoff action

(WVVA) - Tazewell found itself in a deep hole on the road in Norton on Friday night. Central scored 32 first-half points and forced five turnovers to defeat the Bulldogs in a Region 2D semifinal, 39-20.

The Warriors' CJ Crabtree found the endzone five times on the evening to lead the offensive effort.

Tazewell's Gavin Nunley wracked up three second-half scores for the Bulldogs -- two through the air and one on the ground. Both touchdown passes, one to Josiah Jordan and the other to Cassius Harris, went for at least 74 yards.

The Bulldogs finish their season with a record of 3-3.

In Narrows, the Green Wave allowed their first points of the entire season to Perry McCluer in a Region 1C semifinal.

The Fighting Blues grabbed an 8-0 advantage in the first quarter, but it is all they would get. The Green Wave offense roared in the second half for a pair of touchdowns, en route to a 28-8 victory.

Narrows will face top-seeded Galax in the Region 1C championships next week. The Maroon Tide defated the Maroons of George Wythe in the other semifinal, 41-21.