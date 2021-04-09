Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A surging pandemic that has brought new lockdown measures has pushed the upcoming elections to the background for many weary voters in the neighboring South American nations of Ecuador and Peru. Ecuadoreans face a runoff Sunday between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa. Peruvians, meanwhile, face a tangled field of 18 candidates following years of political turmoil that have seen a series of presidents and even the whole congress itself ousted over corruption scandals. A runoff in June is virtually assured. All seats in congress, too, are being contested.