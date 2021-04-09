Former employee at nonprofit charged with stealing $4.7M

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Court documents say a former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit organization has been accused of embezzling more than $4.7 million in federal funds. News outlets cited an affidavit filed in federal court in reporting that 68-year-old Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, was charged Wednesday with stealing the funds from River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington. The nonprofit organization provides programs, services and support to children and families. Court documents say Phillips opened a bank account under the organization’s name in 2002 without permission and converted funding to her personal account. It wasn’t immediately clear if Phillips has an attorney.