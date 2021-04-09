Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls. A Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday that Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Republican congressman’s legal team. The statement says Gaetz will “fight back against the unfounded allegations against him.” Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. He has said he plans to keep his seat. But a potentially ominous sign occurred in a Florida court on Thursday when federal prosecutors revealed that a Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, is working toward a plea deal.