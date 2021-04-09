Gary Bimonte, co-owner of revered Connecticut pizzeria, dies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Gary Bimonte has died after a life in which he became a third generation co-owner of the landmark Connecticut pizza shop Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. A statement on the pizzeria’s website Thursday announced Bimonte’s death but did not say when he died or cite his age or a cause of death. The pizza shop opened in 1925 and became a neighborhood anchor on Wooster Street in New Haven. Pepe’s wood-fired thin crust pies were a measure of quality against which other pizzas were measured. Its white clam pizza won special acclaim. There are now 12 Pepe’s restaurants in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.