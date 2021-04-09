Skip to Content

Gary Bimonte, co-owner of revered Connecticut pizzeria, dies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Gary Bimonte has died after a life in which he became a third generation co-owner of the landmark Connecticut pizza shop Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. A statement on the pizzeria’s website Thursday announced Bimonte’s death but did not say when he died or cite his age or a cause of death. The pizza shop opened in 1925 and became a neighborhood anchor on Wooster Street in New Haven. Pepe’s wood-fired thin crust pies were a measure of quality against which other pizzas were measured. Its white clam pizza won special acclaim. There are now 12 Pepe’s restaurants in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Associated Press

