Skip to Content

German industrial production down again in February

5:03 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that industrial production in Germany dropped for a second consecutive month in February. The showing increases the likelihood of Europe’s biggest economy having contracted in the first quarter. The Economy Ministry said Friday that production was down 2% compared with the previous month. The unexpected decline followed a 1.6% drop in January. A bout of harsh winter weather that weighed on construction may have been a factor. The ministry said that increasing business confidence and increases in factory orders point to “a positive outlook for industrial activity in the coming months.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content