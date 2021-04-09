Graham gets Union in Region 2D playoffs

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - For the sixth time since 2012, the G-Men and Bears will meet in the VHSL Class 2 football postseason.

Graham will enter Saturday's contest with a perfect 5-0 record, but with fewer days of preparation.

"Last week we didn't practice at all," head coach Tony Palmer said. "So, we're really working on three days of practice for the game on Saturday."

The coach staff did what it could during those quarantine days.

"We sent them film, so the guys had film and we talked to them about things," Palmer said.

But, nothing compares to being out on the field as a unit.

"It wasn't very good, I didn't like it at all," senior quarterback Jamir Blevins smirked. "It was a lot of home workouts going on for the people that were quarantined."

It's just another challenge in a spring season full of challenges. Not the least of which was overcoming a 10-0 halftime deficit in Tazewell to remain unbeaten.

In every challenge, there is a lesson to be learned, and it's clear the whole program learned a thing or two on that muddy afternoon.

"The kids showed me a lot," Palmer said. "We've got a young -- very young football team -- just four seniors. They showed me they have some fight."

"Coming into halftime, some of the kids looked defeated," Blevins recalled. "Us as seniors, just a couple of us, have to tell them 'hey, pick your heads up. It's not over. We just gotta keep fighting.'"

The will need that fight against a fundamentally sound and physical Union squad on Saturday. The Bears are 4-2 on the season and no strangers to snagging a win in Bluefield.

"They beat us up here the last two times," Palmer said. "They have beat us on this field up here. And, we've got to protect our home field, especially in the playoffs."

Kickoff from Mitchell Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.