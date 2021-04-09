Hackers try to extort University of Colorado in cyberattack

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hackers are trying to extort the University of Colorado after a cyberattack that school officials said potentially compromised personal information from more than 310,000 files. The information includes student data, medical information and several Social Security numbers. The Boulder Daily Camera reports the attackers posted small amounts of data on the internet and are threatening to post more if they are not paid. University officials say CU does not intend to pay the hackers. Leaders of the university system were told of an attack on a file-sharing system run by a vendor in late January and immediately shut down the service.