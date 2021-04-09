Honduras holds 2 ex-officials on pandemic-tied fraud charges

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — One year after the Honduran government paid $47 million for seven mobile hospitals to expand its bed space in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 infections, only two are in use and two former government officials involved in their purchase are jailed on fraud charges. The purchase of the hospitals _ shipping containers outfitted for medical use that can be connected and configured to operate as field hospitals _ became Honduras’ greatest pandemic-related scandal. Experts determined the purchase price was far inflated, the entire cost was paid up front without guarantees for delivery, which was delayed for months, and the government used an unnecessary intermediary.