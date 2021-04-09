Hungary to assist Slovakia in inspection of Russian vaccine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Slovakia’s deputy prime minister has asked Hungary for help inspecting doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Matovic said he went to Budapest on Friday seeking approval for Hungarian laboratories to evaluate the doses of the Sputnik V vaccine Slovakia had received. Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control said Thursday that it had not received enough information about the Russian jab to be able to assess its benefits and risks. The regulator also said the doses it received from Russia differed from those under review by the European Union’s medicines authority. The investment fund that markets Sputnik V abroad responded by asking Slovakia to return its supply of Sputnik V.