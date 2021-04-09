Israeli university heads defend free speech in prize dispute

JERUSALEM (AP) — Presidents of Israeli universities have released a joint letter criticizing the government’s decision to withhold the country’s most prestigious prize from a scholar over his political views. They say the decision “severely harms free speech and free thought.” Israel’s top court on Thursday upheld the education minister’s decision to temporarily block Oded Goldreich from receiving this year’s Israel prize in mathematics and computer science over claims he supports the Palestinian-led international boycott movement. He denies the allegations. Education Minister Yoav Gallant defended the move, saying authorities need time to determine if Goldreich’s rejection of the boycott movement is “sincere.”