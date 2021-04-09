Judge orders one accuser of Texans QB Watson to be ID’d

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has ordered that the name of one of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment must be made public. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has asked that all the women must be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.” State District Judge Dedra Davis granted Hardin’s request in one of the lawsuits during a Zoom court hearing Friday. Tony Buzbee, the women’s attorney, argues that keeping their names private is common in cases dealing with sexual assault allegations. A different judge was set later Friday to review similar requests by Hardin to reveal the names of Watson’s accusers in 12 of the other lawsuits.