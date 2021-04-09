Skip to Content

Kent State chooses ODU’s Richmond as new athletic director

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State has picked Randale Richmond to be its next athletic director. The school announced Richmond’s selection on Friday, ending a national search that started when it was announced Joel Nielsen was stepping down when his contract expired in June. Richmond worked in Kent State’s athletics office from 2004-15 before going to Old Dominion, where he has served as the school’s senior associate director of athletics. Nielsen has been Kent State’s AD since 2010.

