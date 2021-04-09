Mercer County man arrested on Child Pornography charge

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One man in Mercer County was arrested for child pornography on Thursday.

Matthew Billings, 30, was arrested for possession of child pornography depicting violence against a child.

Billings is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

His arrest is a result of an ongoing investigation by the Virginia and West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this investigation.