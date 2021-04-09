Mostly sunny and warm for Friday, growing unsettled again into the weekend

We are still dealing with rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder this morning, as a low pressure system slowly works across our viewing area. Showers are very scattered in nature and most of the activity remains west of I-77.

Showers and thunderstorms will quickly diminish as we get closer to daybreak. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm conditions for your Friday, with high temperatures creeping back into the 70s this afternoon.

We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm into Friday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry. The best chance for showers and storms will stay likely to our east.

Anticipate an increase in cloud cover into Friday night, as another frontal system approaches the region for Saturday. Low temperatures will drop into the low-mid 50s Friday night.

A cold front will cross the viewing area Saturday, providing plenty of cloud cover and increasing rain and thunderstorm chances into the for the first half of the weekend.

The best chance for showers and storms Saturday looks later in the day, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

For right now, severe weather looks unlikely Saturday, but we could see a stronger storm if enough heating and instability is available. However, clouds throughout the day will likely decrease the threat for severe weather.

The main concern Saturday will actually be the winds. We will be very breezy into Saturday afternoon, with gust between 30-40 MPH, if not higher at times.

Will we dry out for the second half of the weekend? That in more in your full 10-day forecast on WVVA TODAY from 5-7.