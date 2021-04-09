Pearl Jam guitarist McCready proud of 30 years of ‘Ten’

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready remembers the band was already great as it prepared to record its classic debut album “Ten.” Pearl Jam started recording sessions in late March 1991 and the album that launched the band out of Seattle’s meteoric rise was released five months later. Pearl Jam should be on the road celebrating 30 years of “Ten” with a tour. Pearl Jam’s postponed European tour was rescheduled for June and July 2022. The delay not only put any plans to celebrate “Ten” on hold, Pearl Jam has still yet to tour in support of last year’s release, “Gigaton.” McCready says the band is ready to hit the road and tour again after a lengthy break.