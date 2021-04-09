PikeView triumphs in high-flying rivalry showdown, Warriors win at home

(WVVA) - The PikeView Panthers flushed dunks and knocked down threes in an entertaining victory over rival Princeton on Friday night, 83-75.

Kobey Taylor-Williams poured in a game-high 36 points for the home team. Ethan Parsons (25 points) and Delathan Wilborn (22) each pitched in for the Tigers in the loss.

In New Richmond, the Warriors run away from visiting Bluefield late for a 67-51 win.

OTHER SCORES:

Independence 80, Liberty (R) 79 (Boys/OT)

Greater Beckley 65, Mercer Christian 48 (Boys)

Tug Valley 78, Westside 68 (Boys)

Woodrow Wilson 55, Oak Hill 19 (Girls)

Montcalm 46, Richwood 35 (Girls)

Independence 63, Liberty (R) 25 (Girls)