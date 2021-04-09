Private sales emerge as obstacle to Senate action on guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are trying to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Joe Biden. But they are confronting a potentially insurmountable question: What rules should govern private sales and transfers, including those between friends and extended family? Many Democrats and gun control advocates now want almost all sales and transfers to face a mandatory review. But that’s a bridge too far for Republicans, who say sales to friends and family are exempt. Talks are underway in the Senate to try to find a compromise, but there’s no sign of a deal yet.