Rain and storms return for Saturday, as strong frontal system arrives

Most of the viewing area has been dry Friday and will remain dry into the overnight hours. A frontal boundary is allowing for a few showers and thunderstorms along our far eastern counties Friday afternoon, but these storms should dissipate as we get closer to sunset.

Anticipate tranquil weather conditions for Friday night, with partly cloudy skies and a slim chance of a stray shower, mainly east of I-77. Lows will fall into the 50s for Friday night.

We are tracking a stronger low pressure system to begin the weekend on Saturday. The day will start with increasing clouds and dry conditions. However, we will gradual grow unsettled into Saturday afternoon, as a warm front lifts across the viewing area.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms into the Saturday afternoon and evening hours. The cloud cover throughout the day will likely limit the severe weather risk, but we can't rule out a strong to severe storm. The main concern will be damaging winds if a storm does become severe.

We will also be breezy for Saturday as well, with possible wind gust up to 35-40 MPH.

A few isolated showers will be possible Saturday night, with low temperatures falling into the 50s. Sunday looks drier, with a few isolated showers here and there. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees into the Sunday afternoon.

