South Korean couple mistakenly vandalizes $440,000 artwork

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean exhibition company is trying to persuade an acclaimed American graffiti artist not to restore a $440,000 painting after it was accidentally vandalized by a couple who mistook it for participatory art. The artist, John Andrew Perello, also known as JonOne, has expressed a desire for the painting to be restored but without financially costing the couple, who avoided criminal charges, said Jiyoon Son, a manager from Seoul-based Content Creators of Culture. But, while the exhibition was insured for damages, there’s no way the insurance company wouldn’t allocate at least some of the costs to the couple as long as Perello wants his piece restored, she said.