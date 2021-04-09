Stolen Confederate monument recovered in New Orleans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — New Orleans police have recovered a Confederate monument that had been stolen in Alabama and was the subject of a ransom note threatening to convert it into a toilet. An Alabama district attorney says two people have been arrested for being in possession of stolen property. The chair was reported missing March 20 from a Selma, Alabama, cemetery. Someone had sent an email Monday claiming responsibility and saying the chair would be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to display a banner at their Virginia headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist. The Associated Press could not confirm the authenticity of the claim.