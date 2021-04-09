Structure Fire on Stoney Ridge Rd. in Tazewell County

**Update: As of 7:37 we're told that the rekindled fire is out but crews are still on standby to ensure it does not rekindle.

----

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Tazewell County.

Dispatchers say as of Friday morning crews are on scene of a structure fire that has rekindled on Stoney Ridge Rd.

The initial fire took place around 11:40 PM Thursday.

Bishop Fire, Baptist Valley & Tazewell County Fire Departments are all currently scene.

Limited details are known at this time as to the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

WVVA News will bring you more on-air and online as it develops.