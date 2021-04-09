Summers County Murder Trial concludes after 5 days in court

SUMMERS COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - After almost a week, a Summers County murder trial is now over.

Anthony Johnson, was found guilty of murder in the first degree after the death of Thomas Sanders.

During the five day trial, the jury heard testimony from 45 witnesses.

The Defense attorney said eyewitness testimony helped seal this case.

This key testimony includes the fact the victim was on the floor six hours before EMS was called; and also the defendant owned the firearm linked to Thomas' death.

WVVA News was told this was the key to the conviction.

The defense attorney said the jury deliberated for just under 20 minutes before delivering the verdict.

The defense said Johnson was then immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, he does have the option to file for an appeal, or for the jury to set aside the verdict.

In the event Johnson file for and is granted one of these, the verdict would be thrown out and there would be a retrial.

WVVA News will continue to follow this story for any developments.



