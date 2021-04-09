Summit and trail are renamed after Native American outcry

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A summit of a Massachusetts mountain and one of its trails are being renamed following criticism that they were offensive to Native Americans. Indian Monument Trail is being renamed the Mohican Monument Trail, and Squaw Peak is now Peeskawso Peak. The Trustees of Reservations announced the changes Friday after collaboration with the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohicans. Stockbridge Munsee Community director of cultural affairs Heather Bruegl calls it “an opportunity to take back our history and to right a wrong.” The writers Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville met on the mountain. Their conversation is believed to have inspired Melville’s book “Moby-Dick.”