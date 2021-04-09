Skip to Content

Visitors tiptoe through the tulips in Dutch virus test

National news from the Associated Press

LISSE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of visitors have tiptoed through millions of tulips and other flowers in an iconic Dutch spring garden as part of a government pilot scheme to evaluate how to reopen public venues. A maximum of 5,000 visitors were allowed Friday into the Keukenhof garden if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. Minke Klein visited with a friend and said it felt like their first “legal day out” amid a months-long coronavirus lockdown in the Netherlands. The friends took rapid tests before setting off and got their negative results by email as they drove.

Associated Press

