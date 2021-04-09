West Virginia Chamber of Commerce celebrates new intermediate appellate court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia will soon join 40 other states with the new addition of an Intermediate Appellate Court after the passage of Senate Bill 275.

"We were pleased to see the Governor sign SB 275 into law yesterday and finally, after more than a decade of work, make this new court a reality," said West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts. "The recommendation for West Virginia to create an IAC came from a commission formed in 2009 by then-Gov. Joe Manchin and chaired by none other than former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. Creating this court has been a top priority of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce since that time."

Evan Jenkins, Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court stated that the Supreme Court will take the necessary steps to be sure the new appellate court operates in a way that promotes the public's trust.

West Virginia's new intermediate appellate court is set to begin operation on July 1, 2022.