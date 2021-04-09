West Virginia House passes syringe exchange regulation bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill to regulate needle exchange programs. Critics say the measure may constrain the number of providers amid a spike in HIV infections. It was approved on Friday in a 85-13 vote. The Senate will need to take it up before the end of the legislative session this week to send it to the governor’s desk. The bill would require licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals.