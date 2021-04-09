West Virginia pins population growth hopes on income tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is about to lose another congressional seat because of its steady population decline. Now Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to enticing new residents into the Mountain State. But the party with a supermajority in the statehouse is divided on its top priority of cutting the state income tax. They are yet to figure out how to offset the cut without hurting the state’s poorest or driving a massive hole through the state’s budget. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has urged legislators to not fret the details and pass his plan before the session ends Saturday.