AP source: Electric vehicle battery firms settle trade spat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to make batteries in Georgia. That’s according to a person briefed on the matter. The person says LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation reached the settlement, ending the need for President Joe Biden to intervene. The companies have not yet announced the settlement, and no details are available. The U.S. International Trade Commission decided that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy, and that SK should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the U.S. for 10 years.