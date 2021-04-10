Australian portrait photographer June Newton dies at 97

BERLIN (AP) — The Australian photographer and actress June Newton — also known under her pseudonym Alice Springs —has died at age 97. The Helmut Newton Foundation said Saturday in Berlin that she died Friday in her home in Monte Carlo. The cause of death was not given. Newton, the wife of the late photographer Helmut Newton, was born as June Browne in Melbourne, Australia in 1923. Before becoming a well-known photographer focusing on portraits of celebrities, Newton trained as an actor. Together with her husband she moved from Melbourne to Paris and later to Monte Carlo.