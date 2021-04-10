Beal’s late heroics lift Wizards past Warriors 110-107

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bradley Beal shook off a sluggish night and scored six points in the final 6.1 seconds, lifting the Washington Wizards past the Golden State Warriors 110-107. Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his league-leading 21st triple-double. Beal was double-teamed nearly every time he touched the ball in the second half. He had missed nine of 15 shots and was 0 for 4 beyond the arc before making one in the left corner and getting fouled by Andrew Wiggins. That came moments after Beal’s 3-point try at the top of the arc hit the front of the rim.