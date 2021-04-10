Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sixth person has died after a shooting earlier this week by a former NFL player who also killed four members of a South Carolina family. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said Saturday that 38-year-old air conditioning technician Robert Shook had died from injuries in the Wednesday shooting while he was working at the home. Authorities say that Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie, his wife, two grandchildren and Shook and a fellow air conditioning technician working at the Lesslie home. Adams later shot himself to death.