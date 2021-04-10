Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death has introduced viewers from around the world to a vast array of defense and prosecution tactics aimed at swaying the jury. Some strategies and terms that have become part of Derek Chauvin’s trial are rare outside criminal courtrooms. The Associated Press has taken closer looks into the technology being used, references to contributing factors in Floyd’s death and such terms as “excited delirium” to better explain what viewers are seeing and hearing.