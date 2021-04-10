Independence grabs Class A/AA Region 3 wrestling championship

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Patriots hosted the Class A/AA Region 3 wrestling tournament on Saturday and dominated the podium.

The entire Independence team qualified for the state tournament in Huntington -- all 14 wrestlers placing fourth or higher in their respective classes. The Patriots turned in seven first place finishes, four second place finishes, two third place finishes and a single fourth place finish.

"I mean, it's hard to believe," Independence head coach Jeremy Hart said. "We've had some great teams that did not qualify for states. This is one of the first times I can remember really. I mean, everybody just worded on their own, trying to get better every day. To take the whole team to states, we're really proud of that -- all the coaches and myself."

Greenbrier West's Noah Brown has reclassified to the 285 lb weight class this season, and took home another Region 3 championship. Brown also earned Region 3's Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, as voted on by the coaches.

The team totals for today's Region 3 tournament are as follows:

Independence - 281.0 Herbert Hoover - 224.0 Greenbrier West - 162.0 Shady Spring - 89.0 Nicholas County - 85.0 Webster County - 54.0 Liberty (R) - 43.5 PikeView - 38.0 Midland Trail - 28.0 Richwood - 24.0 River View - 16.0 Bluefield - 14.0 Meadow Bridge - 3.0

The full list of individual place winners can be found below:

The Class A/AA state tournament will take place in Huntington on Wednesday and Thursday April 21-22.