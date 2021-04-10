Marchers protest Romania’s virus restrictions as cases soar

BUCHAREST (AP) — Marchers have taken to the streets in the Romanian capital of Bucharest to protest restrictive measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 even as new daily infections and deaths rose in the European Union nation. About 1,000 people converged on Victory Square and University Square, expressing frustration with an earlier curfew and shop closures that took effect in March. Many demonstrators waved tri-color Romanian flags and chanted “Freedom!” and “Down with the government!” One said “we came to fight against this state of alert that buries all our rights and freedoms.” The protest was held on the same day that Romania passed the milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care units are struggling to cope with the record demand.