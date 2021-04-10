Rain pushes finish of Xfinity race at Martinsville to Sunday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway lasted 91 laps before rain that delayed the start returned midway through the second stage. Brandon Jones was leading when the caution flag flew, and after two laps, it became a red flag as the cars were brought onto pit road and covered. The rain came on and off, along with efforts to dry the track, but when the sky opened again just after midnight Saturday morning, eventually accompanied by thunder claps and flashes of lightning, NASCAR postponed the conclusion until 12:25 p.m. Sunday.