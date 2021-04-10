Reforms follow deadly year in New York nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — After a deadly year in New York’s nursing homes, state lawmakers have passed legislation that could potentially force facility owners to spend more on patient care. Rules passed in recent days as part of a state budget deal would require for-profit homes to spend at least 70% of their revenue on direct patient care. Home operators will also face limits on their profit margins. The nursing home industry has blasted the new revenue requirements. It says operators need flexibility for things like construction costs.