Senate filibuster’s racist past fuels arguments for its end

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate filibuster is coming under fresh scrutiny. Advocates seeking changes to the practice are targeting not only the enormous power it gives a single senator to halt President Joe Biden’s agenda, but its use as a tool of racism. Nearly 150 groups are calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying it is a Jim Crow-era relic. The organizations indicated the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of Georgia’s restrictive new elections law. The Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and ethics package from Democrats that Republicans oppose.