Severe storm drops large hail on coastal Alabama city

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city. News outlets shared images of car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach. Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. Some flooding has also been reported. Several thousand customers lost power, according to a utility tracking website.