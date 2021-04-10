Showers and storms taper off into tonight, opening the door for a brighter Sunday





Showers and storms have arrived to the viewing area this afternoon, as low pressure tracks over the region. Anticipate showers to continue to overspread the region as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Luckily, the clouds we saw across the viewing area earlier in the day has limited our the severe weather risk. However, we could still see an isolated stronger storm possible throughout the afternoon and evening.

If we do see a strong to severe storm the main concerns would be large hail and damaging winds. Although this is unlikely, wind gust have picked up a bit this afternoon. Some areas are experiencing gust between 25-35 MPH and we will stay breezy into tonight.





Showers and storms should taper off quite a bit after sunset, but we will continue to see stray showers into the overnight hours, as the cold front crosses the area. Low temperatures will hover around the low-mid 50s Saturday night.

Sunday will start with a few clouds and possibly and stray shower during the morning hours. Nevertheless, we will see decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine by the late morning and early afternoon hours.





Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonable, with high temperatures in the 60s. We will be quite breezy throughout the day, with gust between 25-35 MPH. Some gust could exceed 35 MPH.

The upcoming work week looks to start warm, but a cooling trend is on the way for mid and late week. Your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.