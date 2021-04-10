US-Philippines officials discuss concerns over China’s ships

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed with his Philippine counterpart China’s recent positioning of “militia vessels” near the Philippines in the South China Sea. Austin spoke by phone Saturday with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana while Austin was flying from Washington to Israel to begin an international trip. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says Austin and Lorenzana discussed the situation in the South China Sea and the recent massing of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, which has drawn criticism from Manila. China has said its vessels are there for fishing.