US to keep migrant families in hotels as amid rush for space

Migrant families will be held at hotels in the Phoenix area in response to a growing number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, another step in the Biden’s administration rush to set up temporary space. U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office says it was told U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will occupy “several hotels along the southwest border, including in Chandler and Phoenix.” Contractor Endeavors Inc. has beds available at hotels in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler and the Texas cities of El Paso and Cotulla. As more migrants cross, only about one in three families picked up by the Border Patrol last month was quickly expelled from the U.S.