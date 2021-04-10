W.Va. legislature approves funding for veterans’ nursing home in Beckley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Funding for a brand new veterans' nursing home in Beckley was included in the budget passed by the W.Va. legislature on Saturday.



Once the Governor signs the bill, plans will move forward on a facility for the Southern half of the state located behind the Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.



With 15 million included for the project, West Virginia will receive another 45 million in drawdown funds from the federal government.



Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County, co-sponsored the bill.



"For us, we don't have a veterans nursing home. We'll be able to put it in Beckley and let them come when they need assistance. Veterans in other areas will be able to transfer in and it will bring a hundred and some jobs."



The hope is to have the facility up and running within the next couple of years.



