West Virginia reports 5 additional virus-related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths. That lifts the statewide death toll past 2,740 since the start of the pandemic. The state says the latest virus-related deaths include a 74-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 62-year old woman from Ohio County, a 65-year old woman from Taylor County, a 66-year old woman from Kanawha County and a 73-year old woman from Harrison County. The state Department of Health and Human Resources announced the deaths Saturday. West Virginia has reported at least 145,754 COVID-19 cases and at least 2,742 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.