With hours to go on clock, lawmakers pass budget bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) With just hours to go on the clock for the 2021 legislative session, West Virginia lawmakers have passed a budget. The House and Senate agreed on a bill 73 million dollars shy of what Gov. Jim Justice originally proposed.



One of the biggest areas of contention heading into the final weekend was a 1.5 percent cut to higher education. Republicans say the money will still be there, but funded through the 200 million dollar surplus.



"Those things are going to be paid immediately because the cash is already there...we don't have to wait on tax collections," explained Del. Marty Gearheart, a member of the Finance Committee. "By doing that, we reduce the surplus going forward, keep spending down, and reduce the total budgetary amount."



Senate Democrats, though, worry about the following year.



"Come next year, they're going to start out at a lower place and that builds on itself. So that's a concerning trend to be aware of," said Senate Minority Leader Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County.



Despite those concerns, Republicans say it's a flat budget that supports economic growth.



"It's a flat budget. We didn't increase taxes. We didn't increase spending. And it's balanced," said Del. Tom Fast, (R) Fayette County.



As for the Governor's plan to cut the state income tax, he said he was disappointed it was not included this year, but he isn't giving up and plans to make his case to West Virginians very soon.